This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.

For most, it was a pretty normal weekend, people were out doing their shopping, catching up with friends, and watching football on Sunday. However, there was a select group of the population that ended up on the wrong side of the law this past weekend and had to make a trip to the Smith County Jail.

The Smith County Jail intake department didn't really catch a break this past weekend. They processed fifty-four individuals into jail this past weekend. One individual was booked in on ten different charges stemming from the theft of property, burglary of a building, and burglary of vehicles and now has bonds exceeding one million dollars for his one act.

Others that made an appearance in the jail this weekend were there because of public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence, and more. Law enforcement from Smith County, Tyler, Lindale, and Bullard was busy trying to keep our cities safe this past weekend.

The following individuals may have posted bond and are no longer in jail, while others wait to post bail. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend These people were booked into the Smit County Jail September 16-18, 2022

