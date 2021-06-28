The Tyler Police Department has provided an update to their investigation into a gunfight that took place on Friday night (June 25) that took the life of 46 year old Tylsha Brown and injured 2 others.

According to post the Tyler PD Facebook page, police are searching for 22 year old Dycorrian Wayne Lofton of Jacksonville, Texas and they have obtained an arrest warrant for murder.



According to the original report, Tyler Police officers responded to New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy on Friday night at 11:30 pm after receiving reports of a shooting. Witnesses stated that several people had been shot and there were multiple shooters.

Three people had been shot and according to police, there were multiple shooters due to several different calibers of bullet casings found on scene. All three victims were transported to UT Health on Beckham. Jaderick Willis, a 21 year old male from Jacksonville was shot but is in stable condition and Jalen Cavitt, a 20 year old male from Alabama was also shot and is in stable condition.

The female victim, identified as Tylsha Brown, a 46 year old female from Katy, Texas died from her wounds. Brown was in town with family and friends to celebrate her 46th birthday at the restaurant when the gunfight broke out and she was struck by two bullets.

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton is said to be considered armed and dangerous. If anybody has any information on his whereabouts or any information that can help police in this ongoing investigation please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.