The Tyler Police Department had a VERY busy Saturday morning and it was all due to allegedly one man who went on a robbery spree hitting up several convenience stores and a donut shop.

We received a press release from the City of Tyler yesterday which reported that their first call came in at 6:28 A.M. when the first robbery was reported at the CEFCO convenience store in the 1200 block of W SW Loop 323 where a man threated the clerk with a knife.

Shortly thereafter, a SECOND robbery was reported at the 7-11 convenience store at 5015 South Broadway. Then a THIRD robbery was reported at Shipley's Donuts in the 1700 block of S SE Loop 323 and a FOURTH robbery took place at the 7-11 convenience store in the 2200 block of S SE Loop 323.

Officers received a vehicle description and a partial plate number and notified all surrounding police agencies to be on the lookout.

A University of Texas at Tyler Police Officer spotted the vehicle at the Phillips 66 convenience store at the intersection of University Boulevard and Loop 323 as the suspect was walking up to the store at about 6:58 a.m., 30 minutes after police responded to the FIRST robbery call. The UT Tyler officer detained the suspect until Tyler Police officers arrived at the scene.

Officers identified 56-year-old Michael Edward Lout as the suspect in all the robberies. Detectives got a search warrant for Lout's vehicle where they recovered an unspecified amount of cash.

A warrant was obtained for Lout's arrest, and he was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery. Lout was taken to the Smith County Jail where his bond was set at $300,000.