Tyler Police Dog Dino Will Get A Newly Donated Body Armor Vest

Thanks to a generous donation, Tyler Police Department's canine Dino will be better protected while doing his duty to protect and serve his community.

Canines play a vital role in policing. They assist other officers in apprehending fleeing suspects, assist in search and rescue operations, and they can use their incredible sense of smell and sniff out drugs hidden within a vehicle, explosives, landmines, and much more thanks to their 225 million scent receptors in their noses. So when a department has a canine on the force, they want to protect them as much as they can just like any other officer on the force.

The Tyler Police Department has a canine officer and canine on the force named Dino. Dino will now be more protected thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. Dino will be outfitted with a new bullet and stab protective vest. This will help protect Dino while in pursuit of a bad guy in case they pull out a gun and want to shoot him or stab him with a knife. Just as his canine officer has a bulletproof vest, this new five-pound vest will provide him with some much-needed protection too.

How was Canine Officer Dino's vest paid for?

Donations made to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. paid for the new vest. This company is 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to outfit the canine law enforcement force with potentially life-saving body armor. Since their inception in 20009, they have provided over 4600 vests to departments across the US for their canines at a total of $6.9 million which was paid for thanks to generous private and corporate donations.

Here's how you can support the cause for more canine vests for others around the nation.

With a donation of $960, you could provide a full vest for a canine. All donations are tax-deductible and any amount is accepted to provide this potential life-saving equipment to the canines that are assisting law enforcement in doing their jobs every day.

