UPDATE (Jan. 14/ 10:56 a.m.): The Tyler Police Department says they have located 68-year-old William Hardin at the home of a relative.

__________

PREVIOUS:

The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Tyler man with dementia.

According to a press release we received from Tyler PD, police are searching for William Hardin, a white male who is 68 years old.

Hardin has dementia and walked away from his residence in the 700 block of David Dr around 11:00 AM Wednesday morning. He is 5'10 and 130 lbs with shoulder length grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen at the Wal-Mart at 6801 S. Broadway around 4pm looking confused as he walked in and back out.

Tyler PD

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Gold's Gym" on the front and black pants, exactly like what you see in the photo. If you see him please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.