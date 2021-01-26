Tyler Public Library Celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month is rapidly approaching and as we spend the entire month learning about the many contributions African Americans have made to our society, The Tyler Public Library is inviting everyone in East Texas to stop by and learn more about Black history.

The library will be hosting a month long celebration of Black History with several events and programs that will help educate and inspire you and your family.

There will be an interactive activity at the Library where you explore history through the Green Book used by African Americans during the Jim Crow Laws era from 1936-1966 to find safe businesses and establishments that would serve African Americans. You can begin their journey in the Library Lobby by picking up an activity guide and then visiting historical locations listed in the Green Book at stations posted throughout the Library.

You can also test your African American History knowledge by taking on the Black History Month Trivia Quiz at tpl.beanstack.org. Those who complete the quiz will be able to pick out a free book from a selection provided by The Friends of the Tyler Public Library.

And the library is offering "Take Home Kits" for kids geared for toddlers, preschool and elementary children.

Art Kit: Explore the colorful, abstract artwork of African American painter Alma Thomas by crafting a paper collage reminiscent of her work. One hundred kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Literary Kit: Scan the QR code in this kit to watch a reading of Little Melba and Her Big Trombone by Katheryn Russell-Brown, a children’s picture book biographing African American jazz virtuoso Melba Doretta Liston. After watching the story, children can also make a trombone craft. Fifty kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The celebration runs all month long from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 and their hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m

Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by at 201 S College Ave. in Tyler and visit their website for more details!