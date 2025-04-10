(Tyler, Texas) One of the things people love most in East Texas is hearing about a new restaurant opening soon.

Well, good news, there are details of a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant that will be opening a second location in Tyler next year.

What Restaurant is Opening in a Second Location?

According to CBS 19, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be opening a new location in 2026.

The details were released after paperwork was filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Where Will the New Freddy’s Go in Tyler?

The big question everyone wants to know is where will this second Freddy’s location be located in Tyler? We got those details too.

The new Freddy’s will be part of the new development in west Tyler, the address will be 3743 Earl Campbell Parkway.

When Will the New Freddy’s Open in Tyler?

Construction on the new project is expected to start in late May, and the project should be completed around the beginning of 2026.

This location will be like most Freddy’s locations offering a sit-in restaurant and drive-thru option. There will also be an outdoor dining patio for those who want to eat outdoors.

Other businesses that will be opening near the new Freddy’s location in Tyler include Brookshire’s, Chick-Fil-A, 7-Brew, Small Sliders, and Jersey Mike’s.

The first Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Tyler is open for business on South Broadway.

The whole west side of Tyler is going to look different in the next few months with so many construction projects in that area.

This is a very exciting time for the city of Tyler.

