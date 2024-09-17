12 Texans Who Made a Huge Impact on The World

Texas if full of good people who work hard to provide for their family. There are so many Texans that would love to strike it rich or have lots of power, and while they might not be in those powerful positions yet, they still show up each day trying to make each day better than the last. But there are some Texans who have been able to work hard to get those powerful positions, careers that come with power and money, let’s talk about some of the most influential people ever from Texas.

Influential in Texas Canva loading...

When you think about the most influential people from Texas, you’re probably automatically going to think about politicians. We have had multiple U.S. Presidents from Texas. And while that is something that Texas should be proud of, there are so many influential people from Texas that go beyond just people in politics.

So Many Influential Texans to Talk About

When we are discussing influential Texans beyond politics, you have musicians, business leaders, journalists, and even entertainers that deserve to be mentioned. It’s wonderful to see so many people from Texas make such an impact on our country.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s Look at the List of Influential People from Texas

We all know that Texas is full of amazing people with so many different skill sets. Let’s look at some of the most influential people of all time that have come from the Lone Star State. Hopefully one day we will be able to add your name to this list.

The 12 Most Influential People From Texas There are so many Texans who have been influential but here is a look at 12 of the people that have made the biggest impact. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins