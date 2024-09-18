It was just last week that everyone in Texas and across the world remembered the lives lost and due to the devastating attack, that took place on 9/11/2001. There were four coordinated suicide attacks that ended with 2,977 people that were killed. It is the deadliest attack in history. And while it’s difficult to talk about there are volunteer firefighters that got together for a wonderful tribute.

It was the volunteer firefighters of Mineola, Alba, and the Mineola Police Department that got up this past Saturday to participate in a stair climb. While the climb didn’t take place on 9/11, these volunteers had to go to their normal job, but they still wanted to do something in honor of those first responders that lost their lives.

9/11 Stair Climb Tribute Photo courtesy of Emily Toles loading...

The Stair Climb Was On

At dawn there were numerous first responders that started climbing 2,071 stairs each. This was the number of stairs that would have been climbed had the towers not collapsed. This was in honor of the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers that were killed that day. Those first responders are heroes and should be remembered for their bravery and sacrifice.

Pictures of the 9/11 Tribute in Texas

Seeing pictures like this makes me so proud to live in East Texas where things like this still take place. We have first responders who care and will always take time to remember those lives that were lost. To everyone who participated in the stair climb, thank you so much. Let’s look at pictures of this tremendous event.

