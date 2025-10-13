(KNUE-FM) I’m not sure if all Texans do it, but at my house we eat breakfast for dinner quite regularly, because breakfast food is amazing.

But we're also very fortunate to have a list of fantastic restaurants in East Texas and specifically Tyler that are serving up delicious meals to get your day started right.

Why Breakfast Matters to Your Day

We’ve all heard for years that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and I believe that to be true. You need to give your body the fuel it needs to get through the day, and if you don’t, it’s easy to get tired or grouchy.

So, make sure you’re giving your body the fuel it needs and drink more water, we all need more water.

But let’s get back to talking about some of the best options for grabbing breakfast around Tyler, because there are lots of restaurants to choose from around town.

What Locals Love About These Spots

Don’t miss out on any of the amazing breakfast restaurants in Tyler listed below, they all serve amazing meals and most give you a large portion for a good price. You won’t go wrong with any of the Tyler restaurants listed below when you’re hungry for breakfast.

Top Breakfast Restaurants in Tyler, Texas

If you want to get a good meal to start your day, choose any of these options as they all serve lots of fantastic options. Please remember that these businesses appreciate you supporting local and remember to tip big when you receive great customer service.

15 Unforgettable Breakfast Options in Tyler Here are some of your best breakfast options for Tyler. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins