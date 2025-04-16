(TYLER, TEXAS) A Tyler area man was driving near Highway 155 when he noticed something interesting happening at what has become a somewhat famous, or rather infamous, landmark.

Tyler Locals React to Unexpected Scene on Grande Blvd

Time Out Gentlemen's Club has been closed for years. However, since the somewhat iconic sign remained, its history lives in the memories of many East Texans who have driven past the old location.

Since Grande expanded east and became an even more widely used thoroughfare in South Tyler, many drivers have become familiar with hitting the stoplight right next to the old club. More than one person has likely awkwardly looked around as if they were completely unaware of the building in front of them.

LOL.

Could the Time Out Club Sign Be Coming Down for Good?

Today, this man noticed a crew of men near the sign and posted a photo with the caption:

"Finally getting rid of the sign?"

Photo courtesy of Rob C. Photo courtesy of Rob C. loading...

The photo shows a crew of people with a large truck working on the sign. The original poster and many commenters speculated about what they might be doing there.

Several wondered if the sign was being taken down. Others laughed and wondered if they would be reopening the place. Others felt that if they planned to take it down, they should leave it up since it's become "iconic."

This Sign Has Been a South Tyler Staple—Is It Time for a Change?

However, others suggested it was about time the sign was taken down, if that is in fact what they're doing. Many others wanted to find out if the sign would end up on Facebook Marketplace so they could buy a little Tyler history.

That's all we know so far. If you have more information about the story, email tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

