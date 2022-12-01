Tyler Transit Honors Rosa Parks With Designated Seat

“One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

We live in a time where those who feel oppressed are normally shouted down or called "woke" (like being conscious of the world around you instead of "sleeping" is a bad thing?) for letting your voice be heard about something that negatively effects people.

Civil (keyword CIVIL aka PEACEFUL) disobedience to unjust laws is the very FOUNDATION our nation was founded upon and as American history has taught us, there was a time where America was full of unjust laws towards a portion of its citizens which meant America wasn't living up to its promise and ideals of "liberty and justice FOR ALL". That's why Rosa Parks stand (or in this case, sitting down) is so important.

Tyler Transit Is Honoring The Civil Rights Icon

According to a post on The City Of Tyler-Government Facebook page, today (Dec. 1) Tyler Transit will hold a designated seat for Rosa Parks in honor of her historic stance 67 years ago.

Rosa Parks was arrested for disobeying an Alabama law requiring black passengers to relinquish seats to white passengers when a bus became full. Her actions led to a 1956 Supreme Court decision banning segregation on public transportation.

If You Want To Learn More About Rosa Parks, We Recommend This Documentary

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, which is based on the bestselling biography by Jeanne Theoharis and executive produced by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, expands the record on Rosa Parks’ overlooked accomplishments and the importance of her drive and fight to overcome racial injustices and rampant inequalities. In short, what we are taught in school about Rosa Parks is a mere fraction of the full story about who she truly was. You can watch the documentary now on the Peacock streaming service.

