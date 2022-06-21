Tyler, TX Police are Looking for These Two Theft Suspects

Last Friday, the Tyler, Texas Police Department posted on their Facebook page regarding two suspects caught on camera and are part of two separate alleged thefts.

They were caught on camera on two separate occasions at two separate Walmart locations in Tyler--the one on SSE Loop 323 and also the one on Troup Highway. They allegedly stole a cartful of groceries at these two separate locations, totaling about $1,000 in stolen goods.

Have you seen them?

Here's suspect 1:

Tyler PD Tyler PD loading...

Here's suspect 2:

Tyler PD Tyler PD loading...

Get our free mobile app

Stories like this are so frustrating to read. So many of our fellow East Texas neighbors have had to tighten the purse strings even more than ever as of late.

Obviously, times have been a bit harder lately. Most of us just keep doing the best we can to make ends meet and feed our families. Others seem to feel they have no other option other than to steal food or other goods when needed.

Granted, we don't know for sure what motivated these two individuals to make that decision--if it is found in a court of law that they actually did. After all, all suspects are considered innocent until PROVEN guilty.

However, stealing is almost NEVER the solution--at least not 99.9% of the time. Don't @ me. If you want me to give you an example, I will. However, that .1% is unlikely to ever happen here in the United States, thankfully.

And this is especially when it comes to food. We have organizations in East Texas that exist for the sole purpose of feeding those in times of need.

But regardless, it is difficult to understand how people living in 2022 make the decision to do things like this--particularly when there's almost always a good chance you're being caught on camera.

The Tyler, TX Police Department asks that "if you can identify them, please contact Det. Thomas at 903-531-1035 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833." #FindEmFriday #TylerPD

Don't Cry Over East Texas Gas Prices, Laugh At These 22 Dank Gas Memes Instead Memes literally save us. What would a world be without memes in it? NOTHING. So as gasoline prices rise in Tyler, TX and across the freakin' universe, thankfully we have memes to help us just when we need them most.

Check out this New Braunfels home that's perfect for relaxing, entertaining or exercising. This New Braunfels home has no problem being your entertainment and wellness center.