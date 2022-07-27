Tyler, TX Residents: Put Your Garbage Out At Night Starting In August
As you already know by the sweat all over your body, that this has been a very hot summer in East Texas and all across the country. We've lost count on how many consecutive days its been at least 100 degrees but the terrifying part is...
IT'S ABOUT TO GET WORSE as we head into August....
With that being said and understood, you probably have starting doing some adjustments to your weekly routine because of the heat. You're probably waiting until the sun goes down to knock out some shopping like I do or passing on any and EVERY out door activity there is because "dammit its too hot and I like AC better".
Well the City Of Tyler is asking residents to make one more slight adjustment to their "heat routine" that can be helpful to our local solid waste workers who pickup your garbage every week.
And that's to remind you to put your garbage out BEFORE you go to bed!
Tyler Solid Waste has announced that its implementing its Heat Prevention Program in August. What this means is Tyler Solid Waste will begin collecting residential garbage and recycling at 6 a.m. for the month of August due to high temperatures. The earlier start time will allow crews to work during the cooler hours and finish routes earlier.
Solid Waste will begin collecting at 6 a.m. starting Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Sept. 2.
Customers are being asked to place garbage and/or recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Customers may also place containers out after 6 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection if preferred. The start time change will not affect the scheduled collection days. So look out for our local solid waste workers and roll your cans out to the curb before you go to bed....or spend another week with your stinky garbage, choice is yours.