Tyler, TX Solid Waste Implementing Earlier Start Time Year-Round

As the summer draws to a close, we're getting ready to adjust our routines again. Kids going back to school, Friday night lights and cooler temps require us all to make some adjustments but one "summer" adjustment the was implemented a few weeks back will now become a PERMANENT one: Put your garbage out BEFORE you go to bed.

Tyler Solid Waste implementing earlier start time year-round.

A few weeks ago, we told you that Tyler Solid Waste implemented a heat prevention program that allowed crews to start collecting an hour earlier than the usual start time of 7 a.m. The earlier start time allowed crews to work during the cooler hours and finish routes earlier. While the new start time threw some folks off for a little while, overall, it has been a huge success!

"After receiving great feedback from the community and our team, we decided to continue with the earlier start time".

That was a statement from Tyler Solid Waste Director Leroy Sparrow who says that the community overall responded well to the new time. Therefore starting Sept. 1, Tyler Solid Waste crews will continue collecting residential garbage and recycling at 6 a.m. Customers are asked to place garbage and/or recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.

Customers may also place containers out after 6 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection if preferred but take it from this observer, that's the BEST time to do it so you won't be scrambling to remember in the morning. The start time change will not affect the scheduled collection days.

