Tyler, TX Woman’s Car Stolen, Not Towed for Bad Parking Job Like You Thought

A Tyler, TX woman who took to Facebook in the hopes of finding her stolen car was forced to clarify one thing about the pictured vehicle. It was not towed for bad parking.

As it turns out it was the only picture that Miss Arciga has of her '16 Buick Enclave. And as of today she is still on the hunt for the Dark Grey crossover. And now with a boost thanks to your click on this post, let's see if we can help her find her car, which does have a pink car candle hanging on the rearview mirror.

My vehicle was stolen last night, it is a 2016 Buick enclave

Edit** only pic of car I have- not towed due to bad parking stolen from my home driveway Plate# LGJ0918

DARK GREY

PINK HEART CAR CANDLE HANGING ON REARVIEW MIRROR.

In the comments section of her post Arciga writes that she believes her keys fell out of her purse or hand and "someone stole it out of my driveway."

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, "In the state of Texas over 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen and almost 200,000 are burglarized each year. Many jurisdictions report that keys left inside and doors unlocked are major factors in stolen and burglarized vehicles."

What are the chances of finding a stolen car in Texas? According to Germania Insurance, "unfortunately, only about 59% of stolen vehicles are ever recovered."

And if you're wondering what the most stolen vehicle in Texas is, WFAA reports that this year that distinction goes to the Chevy GMC pickup with model years between 2016-2018.

