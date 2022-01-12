The current Omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to have lead to the closure of a City of Tyler office. However, as we saw even during our time in lockdown in 2020, the bills still have to be paid. The same goes for paying your bill during this closure. Even with the main office closing their lobby, there's still a ton of ways to pay your water bill in Tyler.

The City of Tyler had to make the announcement that the Tyler Water Utilities lobby will have to closed until Wednesday, January 19 due to COVID-19. This does not affect any other way of being able to contact the water utilities office. You can still call them at 903-531-1230 to get assistance with your bill.

If you can still drop off your bill in the drop box at the Tyler Water Utilities building on Locust Street or in the drop box at Brookshire's on Rice Road next the post office drop boxes.

You can also still mail in your payments as usual or pay your bill online through the usual online portal. You can always call 903-531-1230 to pay your bill. There are also many locations across Tyler to go in and pay your water bill.

Willco Travel Stop #2 at 12898 Highway 155 North

Woody Weaver Pharmacy at 2726 W Gentry Pkwy

Mr. J's Furniture at 2710 East Gentry Pkwy

Tyler Travel Center at 407 East Northeast Loop 323

Huggy Bear Corner Store at 3801 Chandler Hwy

Multi Mart at 6393 Paluxy Drive

D&N Grocery at 1007 West Bow Street

Fast Stop #101 at 2700 West Northwest Loop 323

Fuel N Food at 16408 State Highway 64 East

Express Stop at 1204 West Gentry Pkwy

Hot Spot #8 at 1707 East Front St

Truck Express at 3319 North Northeast Loop 323

Mahi Food Mart at 4725 Troup Hwy

Express Food Mart at 2002 East Gentry Pkwy

Indian Creek Mart at 13687 Spur 364

Wally's Grocery And Deli at 302 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Pac N Sac at 6500 South Broadway Ave

Shopper Stop at 1118 West Gentry Pkwy

Lynch's Food Store at 3400 East 5th Street

Polo's Grocery & Laundry at 621 East Oakwood Street

Shiloh Food Store at 2524 Shiloh Road

Eagle Exxon Tyler at 215 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

If you still need some further details, call 903-531-1230 or go to cityoftyler.org.

