We've got a brand new baby in Tyler, TX, as the Caldwell Zoo just announced the addition of a newborn zebra. And this birth is extra special, as the Grevy’s zebra is the most endangered zebra species in the wild.

Earlier this week, on July 7th, 2025, the African savanna of Caldwell Zoo was abuzz with the arrival of a sweet new addition. One of the zoo's female Grevy’s zebras, named Amali, gave birth to The Rose City's newest animal celebrity, a beautiful foal.

The birth took place in a quiet grassy field where the zebras are free to roam and graze. Both mother and foal are doing great. Amali is very attentive and shows excellent motherly instincts. After a short time, as the sun was washing the savanna in golden light, the foal rose and took its first steps! Just as we’d like to see.

As you'd expect, the new foal is absolutely adorable, although the gender of the newborn has not been determined just yet.

Get our free mobile app

According to a release by the Caldwell Zoo, the mammal staff is closely monitoring the mother and baby. "This is the first offspring of Amali, who was born at Caldwell Zoo. The male, Zuburi, came to Caldwell Zoo from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in November 2023 and has sired two previous foals."

Have you got any ideas for a name for the zebra? Stay tuned. The zoo will be turning to the East Texas community to help find the perfect name for the latest addition to the Caldwell Zoo family.