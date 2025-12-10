(KNUE-FM) We all know that life is expensive right now, and most people in East Texas cannot afford to deal with the added expense of a popped tire. But there was one local resident who posted a video online showing a very popular area in Tyler that is known for popping tires to help others to avoid dealing with the headache.

Why This Tyler Curb Is Such a Big Problem

It’s crazy that just this past weekend, I spent hundreds of dollars on new tires for my vehicle, it wasn’t my favorite purchase ever, but I knew it had to be done as my tires were getting bald. But tires are a necessity as they truly keep you and your family safe as you’re navigating roads across Texas.

Where the Tire-Damaging Curb Is Located in Tyler

So where exactly is this problem spot in Tyler? The video posted by Levi Rodriguez shows the parking lot in front of Sprouts and just in front of that parking lot is one of the busiest streets in East Texas, Broadway Ave.

Sprouts location in Tyler, Texas Google Maps loading...

What Locals and Businesses Say About the Issue

Levi mentioned the issue with the curb is that it’s very difficult to see at night which is what happened when he popped his tire. He spoke with the very kind manager at Sprouts who said it happens daily. The manager also said that the City of Tyler and TXDOT disagree over who is responsible for the curb issue.

Again, I am not writing about this to take a shot at the City of Tyler or TXDOT. I want to make sure you don’t hit the curb and cost yourself a lot of money having to replace a tire.

