(KNUE-FM) It's been all over the headlines as of late: People are moving in DROVES to Texas. And that includes Longview, Lindale, Kilgore, and other ETX cities--including Tyler, Texas. While East Texas natives seem to have mixed feelings about our growing population, there's no denying that it is happening.

Why Are So Many People Moving to Tyler?

We've already seen evidence of it in builders' struggles to keep up with housing demand. We're seeing it with the expansion of our roads. We're seeing it as our governments see fit to build larger schools that can handle the growing population still to come, and so on.

How Is Tyler, TX Growing So Fast?

The growth isn't just something people are noticing. It's something we're feeling. From traffic to school enrollment to new construction projects across town, the pace of change has been rapid.

What Do Tyler Locals Love Most About Living Here?

Well, as someone who has lived here for most of my life, and based on many conversations with friends and business associates, there are many reasons we love living in Tyler and, in general, East Texas. Over the years, locals have commented on the friendliness of the people in general. Others mentioned recent developments underway in downtown and outdoor options for getting out into nature.

READ MORE: What’s Driving People Out of Texas—While Others Still Flock In?

Others like the small-town feel and the love of history that's reflected so beautifully in our museums and older architecture, some of which is lovingly preserved. While some people have had negative things to say, most have enjoyed many aspects of living in Tyler, Texas.

Downtown Tyler Texas Photo courtesy of Visit Tyler Texas loading...

But more specifically, what were the top TEN things Tyler, Texas, people said were their favorite things about living here?

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Reasons People Love Living in Tyler, Texas

[PHOTOS] Tyler, Texas People Tell Newcomers What They'll Love Most About Living Here A woman asking for insight from Tyler, Texas locals before her pending move to our area received plenty of positive feedback. Here are the top 10 responses. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley