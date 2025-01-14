(Galveston, Texas) - Going on a cruise is a popular activity for many of you. I know many friends and family who have gone to Alaska or the Caribbean or to South America. It's a relaxing time on the deck with the sea air blowing across your face.

But some ports have become a dangerous stop because of cartel activity or low level thieves looking to rob an unwitting tourist. The U.S. government does monitor these threats and will issue warnings about certain areas of the world. The latest warning comes from the U.S. State Department about a popular stop in Belize.

U.S. Issues Warning About Popular Cruise Stop Out of Galveston

Many of you reading this have probably been to Belize multiple times on a cruise. For the most part, Belize is a wonderful stop. One city in particular has been singled out for an increase in gang related violence, Southside.

The entire country of Belize has been given a Level 2 advisory while Southside has been given a Level 3. The crimes are more than just a mugging. Sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies and murder have been listed as the reasons for these high levels of advisories (WFAA).

What to Do If You Visit Belize

The State Department offers some tips if you do decide to stop in Belize:

Be aware of your surroundings just like you would anywhere else.

Do your activities during the day to avoid walking or driving at night.

Do not resist if you are being robbed.

Take out cash before the trip to avoid having to stop at an ATM.

Don't wear expensive jewelry when out walking around.

These precautions obviously won't stop an attacker from singling someone out. Just be aware of what's going on around you at any port.

