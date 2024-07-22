Startling UFO Footage Captured Over Central Texas This Weekend [NSFW]

Some seemingly out-of-this-world activities were afoot over the skies of Central Texas this weekend as an amateur videographer posted startling footage on the Texas UFO Network Facebook page.

Some will quickly try to dismiss it away as a blurry lens or Elon Musk and his SpaceX activities, but what if it's not?

One commenter tried to explain the video away, writing:

Honestly, you're seeing the camera on your phone focus on what is most visible because it's high up at altitude and the only thing it can pick up is the orange flare from SpaceX rocket booster. This is why it looks blurry. The reason it disappears is because the camera can no longer keep it in focus and the flame from the booster stops when it hits the upper atmosphere. Too far away to capture it with a phone camera. - B. Bell

What are you covering up? Which government agency do you work for, B. Bell?

It stands to reason that this video is nothing from outer space, but several people who live in the area are claiming to have seen a lot of suspicious occurrences, similar to this over the past year.

I live east of 35, about 20 mins south of Waco. What you posted is why I joined this group. I’ve been seeing things like this for the last year. I’ve seen them during the day and night. - S. Sather

The OP writes that the video was taken at around 6:25 a.m., about 20 miles south of Waco on I-35. He claims that there were three of these UFOs but that only one was visible to the unaided eye. He took to social media to see if anyone could identify what he saw.

The video is pretty wild. Give it a watch below and let us know what you think.

What do you think? Is it outer worldly?

15 Forbidden Foods that are Banned in the State of Texas Gallery Credit: Tara Holley