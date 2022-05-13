Thanks to the non-traditional room and home rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO, vacations no longer have to be spent in a hotel room. As a matter of fact, Texas is home to a wide array of rentals with many like you've never seen before.

Also, now that we're on the backend of the pandemic, more people are traveling which means hotel vacancies might be tougher to find which means we have to be creative when planning our trips.

What makes an Airbnb rental unique? Well, I'd say a lot of it has to do with the design of the actual home, but it could also be the location and amenities that make it stand out.

So, let's take a look at 10 of the most unique Airbnb rentals that we have here in the Lone Star State.

WOW: 10 of the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals in Texas

Now, if an Airbnb owner really wanted to impress me, they'd offer something with a blanket fort in the living room. That's a surefire way to get me to go back to my childhood years.

No summer vacation in Texas can be complete without taking a dip in one of our awe-inspiring swimming holes.