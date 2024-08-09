The 7 Most Unique High School Football Stadiums in Texas

Any good high school football movie will be based in Texas. I don't make the rules, it's just a fact. Here in the Lone Star State, Friday nights are revered and our young men forged in football pads and exalted to legends in their hometowns.

Texas regularly has more players in the NFL than any other state. Last year we had 211 Texans in the pros. California was in second place with a paltry 151. And we won't even mention that around 10 million more people live in The Golden State than here.

Talk about culture shock, though. In my high school, we shared our football stadium with our crosstown rivals, and there were only bleachers on one side of the field. I'll tell you this, it's awkward yelling obscenities aimed at an opposing player only to find out their mom is sitting two rows over and just heard every word.

That, though, is not something you'll have to worry about at most Texas high school stadiums. Most here are massive, and we are sure to keep opposing fans separated.

Texas is home to many impressive high school football stadiums and the price tags on the 10 biggest range from a staggering $38 million to an even more staggering $80 million.

Interestingly, the stadium with the largest capacity only comes in at No. 4 on the list. And the stadium taking the top spot holds fewer fans than all but the stadium in the 10th spot. If you'd like to run down the most expensive stadiums in Texas click here.

Any ISD can spend millions on a brand-new stadium though. How about we look at some of The Most Unique High School Football Stadiums in Texas? And let us know if there are any that need to be added to the list.

The Most Unique High School Football Stadiums in Texas SBLive looked at some of the most unique high school stadiums that Texas has to offer, "from the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley."