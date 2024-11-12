It has now been 12 days since the reported disappearance of 17-year-old Lily Peppler of Tyler. Tyler Police are still investigating the case and still need your help to find her and bring her home to the family. Police still do not suspect any foul play in this case but are struggling to find any leads into why she disappeared. To assist in the case, police have released a couple of new photos of the teen to show what she was wearing when she went missing on November 1.

Disappeared in Front of Mardel

Lily Peppler was last seen in front of Mardel on South Broadway in Tyler. Mardel is connected to Hobby Lobby located in front of Legacy High School where Peppler attends school. Her family has tried contacting her but have had no luck. Police are asking if you know Lily Peppler and have any information into why she disappeared to please come forward with those details no matter how small you may think they are. To assist in the investigation, Tyler Police released two new photos of Lily from the day she disappeared to show what she was wearing that day.

If you have any information, please contact Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.

Original Story from November 7, 2024

17 Year Old Lily Peppler

Tyler Police shared on the department's Facebook page some information regarding the disappearance of 17-year-old Lily Peppler of Tyler. The teen was last seen the morning of November 1 in front of Mardel which is connected to Hobby Lobby across from Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Peppler is a student at Tyler Legacy which is behind that area. Her family has not been able to contact her. Tyler Police do not suspect foul play in this disappearance.

Tyler Police need your assistance in this case. Ask your teens who attend Tyler Legacy if they know Lily Peppler and if they have any information that can help Tyler Police bring her home and please share it.

Never Assume Anything

You read that Tyler Police do not suspect foul play and you automatically think this teen has run away. Maybe so but that is an assumption. Assuming anything involved in the disappearance of a child or teen only makes things worse. The goal is to find this teen and bring her home to her parents and family.

