UPDATE: New [PHOTOS] Of Missing Mississippi Woman In Carthage

UPDATE: This afternoon, the Panola County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release thanking the community for their help, as well as sharing new screenshots from footage from Saturday morning at the Carthage Wal-Mart and other locations in the area. They've been in touch with Rachael's family who have confirmed it does appear to be Rachael.

Panola County Sheriff's Office also believes she could be "altering appearance to conceal her identity," and said that thought they'll be posting new photos to their Facebook page, there's a chance her appearance may have changed again. Here are the most recent screenshots:

Photo source: Panola County Sheriff's Department

Photo source: Panola County Sheriff's Department

Photo source: Panola County Sheriff's Department

The goal of the Sheriff's Office is to speak to Wallace and make sure she's alright.

If you have seen Rachael Ann Wallace, or have information about her location, your help would be greatly appreciated. You can call the Panola County Sheriff's Office at (903) 693-0333 or the Southaven Police Department in Mississippi at (662) 393-8652.

BACKSTORY: Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, has been missing from her home in Southaven, Mississippi since last Friday, February 26. At least, that's when she was reported missing by her friends and family after efforts to locate her had failed.

Police reports say the last time her phone pinged was later on the same night she was reported missing--in Shreveport, Louisiana.

And then last Saturday, the Panola County Sheriff's Office reported her vehicle, a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue, was discovered in Carthage in Panola County.

A press release from the Panola County's Sheriff's Office, who are assisting the Southaven Police Department in their search for the missing woman, describe Wallace as approximately 5'3" tall with a weight of around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.