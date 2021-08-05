VA Hospital to Expand Vaccination Hours

getty images

The Caddo VA Hospital will be expanding the hours they'll be dishing out the COVID vaccines for veterans, their spouses, and caregivers. The Overton Brooks VA has been giving out shots for a while at it's Stoner avenue location and want to stretch their times to fit in more shots.

With vaccination numbers low, and COVID numbers back up, people are being encouraged from all angles to go out and get your shots. This is no different with those who are currently, or have served our country.

The COVID Immunization Clinic Hours of Operation:

  • 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Weekend Vaccine Clinics in Monroe, Texarkana, and Longview alternate.

The Shreveport VA will offer the J&J (one-dose) vaccine until September 21.

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is located at 510 E Stoner Ave, Shreveport.

