Van, TX Police Looking For Two Men Who Burglarized Gas Station

Crime never sleeps even in quiet towns like Van, Texas where police there are searching for 2 men who broke into a convenience store and the whole crime was caught on camera. The Van Police Department shared details about the crime on their Facebook page recently.

The Suspects Hit The New-Way Gas & Grocery On North Maple Street.

According to police, at 3:15 A.M. Friday New-Way was burglarized by two black males. The two suspects are wearing masks and are seeing in the beginning stills carrying crowbars.

The Suspects Then Smash Out The Front Door Window To Gain Entry.

The perp in the ironic dark "Hustle" hoodie, hustles in first while the second suspect is seen trying to clear out broken glass from the front door.

Police Say That The Cash Registers Were Stolen

One of the suspects is seen in the video making his way to the register. In the final stills released, both suspects are seen existing with cash registers as they duck out of the front door, but police say that this was their FIRST job of the night.

Police Suspect They Hit Another Business in Canton After Leaving Van.

Van Police went on to add that they believe the two suspects were involved in a burglary at The Northeast Texas Farmer Co-Op in Canton an hour before they broke into New-Way. Police are asking for the public's help for information about both burglaries. If you know anything, contact the Van Police Department Or The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.



