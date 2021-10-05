VIDEO: Colossal Alligator Devours Six Foot Alligator as a Snack

SEE THE VIDEO BELOWThere are no rules in the wild. If you are hungry you eat whatever is roaming around even if it is your own kind. The now-viral video shows the massive Alligator at the edge of the water with a smaller alligator's hind legs and tail hanging out through his teeth. In mere seconds, he swallows his prey.



The video, posted on Twitter by Taylor Soper, has racked almost 5 million views since it was posted on Thursday. Soper said his dad captured the incredible moment in his backyard. As reported by KENS-TV in San Antonio The smaller alligator may look like snack food in the video, but according to Soper, it's actually about 6-feet long. And the big guy? Soper says he's about 12 feet from nose to tail. This video is actually terrifying.

This is the second alligator video that has made the rounds in the past two weeks. By now, most of you have seen the man in Florida capture a gator in a trash can before releasing it back into the wild. This man has no fear. Just in case you haven't seen the video or want to relive it. Check out the video below. Do not try this at home!

Have you ever had an encounter with an alligator in the Crossroads? If so, let us know how you handled the situation in the Facebook comments of this post.