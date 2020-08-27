State Fair Of Texas Will Open For Big Tex Fair Food Drive Thru

This years' sampling of the fair food has been saved!

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the State Fair Of Texas officials to cancel this years' fair activities. The cancellation meant, no carnival rides or trips aboard the Texas sized Ferris Wheel, no playing midway games to win stuffed animals, no agricultural exhibits, no concerts and entertainment, no exhibit halls and no scholarship money for Texas students. But the biggest thing Texans we going to be missing out on due to the fairs' cancellation was the food. No Fletcher's corn dogs, no twisty fries, no deep fried foods or fresh squeezed lemonade.

Everything great about the Texas State Fair was taken away from us because of the coronavirus.

But in this year of closures and cancellations, comes innovation and new ways of doing things and the State Fair of Texas had adapted and gotten very creative. Introducing, the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru. The State Fair of Texas announced last night (August 25th) plans for the one of a kind drive thru experience to celebrate all things Texan - fair food and a pic with Big Tex!

Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can purchase tickets for this unique experience at Fair Park in Dallas. There will be three different packages available for purchase beginning September 2nd. These packages will include:

admission to the drive thru event

downloadable picture with Big Tex

soft drinks

Fletcher's Original State Fair corn dogs

fries

fried Oreos

cotton candy

kettle corn

midway prize

You can even add things like turkey legs, corn on the cob, sausage on a stick and more corn dogs to your packaged deal. Tickets will be limited for each day of the Big Tex Fair Food Drive Thru. The drive thru will be open select weekend days from September 25th to October 18th.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

We Texans aren't going to let the coronavirus win and take away all of our traditions. We love Big Tex and our Fletcher's State Fair corn dogs! Although Big Tex is 55' tall, word has it he'll be complying with CDC guidelines by wearing a mask too!

For all the information on the Big Tex Fair Food Drive Thru just visit Big Tex online.