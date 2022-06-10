Wake Up To Camels And More At This Upshur County Rental Cabin

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to summer vacationing with the family we're looking for a uniquely incredible experience that will satisfy the entire family. We know that vacationing this year is going to be a bit more challenging because things are more expensive, especially gas. Because of that, many families are once again turning to a closer-to-home destination for their vacations.

Kaleidoscope Ranch outside of Holly Lake Ranch in Upshur County may be the close-to-home destination you are looking for when it comes to your summer vacation, especially with your kids.

This unique cabin rental is described as having some fantastic views of rolling hills, pastures, and wooded areas, but that's apparently not what brings guests to this ranch though, it's the animals! This 60-acre ranch has free-roaming camels, miniature horses, donkeys, alpacas, chickens, and more.

It'll be like going on a drive-thru safari trip, but these animals could be right outside your front door just waiting on you to give them some gentle love and a good brushing too! From goats to pot-bellied pigs to miniature horses and donkeys, your kids will have a great time staying in an affordable cabin outside of Holly Lake Ranch.

Previous visitors have left it nothing but five-star reviews saying,

"We enjoyed have a real life experience with all the animals, especially the camels, horses and donkeys. We loved waking up and seeing the mini horses on the porch." - Jennifer G.

"We all had a blast. Robin taught them about the animals and let my kids help feed them. We got to collect eggs from the chickens. It was great for a quick weekend getaway and a chance to reset." - Katie M.

"We really enjoyed out stay- great to unplug, be outside, get to be hands on with the animals and participate with caring for animals." - Erika R.

Bring along some fishing equipment too if you want to reel in bass from the fishing pond. This is definitely not your typical vacation rental property, but it will make for a memorable experience for the family.

