One Of Texas’ Biggest Retailers Drops Prices All Summer Long on Over 1,300 Items

As more consumers are feeling the pinch of record-setting inflation, another major retailer has revealed that it will be slashing prices this summer. The plan aims to help its customers soften the hits that seem to just keep coming.

The summer slashing is already underway at Walgreens. The massive pharmacy is lowering prices on more than 1,300 national and store brand products, according to a release.

This seems to have become a popular trend across the country, as several more retailers have already revealed similar plans, including discount retailer Aldi.

“Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023,” said EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer Tracey D. Brown.

If you're curious about the products that will have reduced prices this summer, the list includes:

One a Day 80ct Men's and Women’s Gummy Vitamins now $11.99 (was $13.49)

Always Pad Mod Regular (20ct) now $6.99 (was $7.49)

Clean & Clear Foaming Facial Cleanser now $6.99 (was $7.99)

Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Cream now $5.99 (was $7.29)

Kanka Soft Brush Tooth and Gum Pain Gel 0.07 oz now $7.99 (was $9.79)

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch now $10.99 (was $11.99)

Nine (9) Can Igloo Hard Cooler now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Squishmallow 16” plush now $20.00 (was $24.99)

Bring on the Sun Youth Dive Rings and Goggles now $3.00 (was $4.99)

Lasko 20” Box Fan now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Nice! Mini Pretzels now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Nice! Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips now $1.99 (was $2.79)

