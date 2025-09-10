(KNUE-FM) There are some parts of Texas fall within the Bible Belt, which is one big reason why I don’t think of Texas as having some of the most sinful cities. Now we all know that debauchery happens everywhere including small Texas towns but let’s be honest when you’re thinking about sin city, the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas.

Although there was a list created of all the most sinful cities in the country, and multiple Texas cities were on it.

It's always good to see the people at WalletHub that come up with the list of 20 cities in the country that are the most sinful. Of course, I wanted to know how they came up with this joyful list and they compared 180 cities against 37 key metrics.

How WalletHub Measured Sin in U.S. Cities

Some of those Metrics include indicators such as violent crime rates, excessive drinking, and adult entertainment venues per capita.

READ MORE: FBI Needs Help on These Unsolved Texas Crimes

READ MORE: 9 Chilling Unsolved Crimes from Gregg County, Texas

Texas Cities on the Sinful Scorecard

It's common knowledge that there are sinful activities that take place all over the country, so don’t think that Texas is worse than any other state because we have two cities on this list that are within the top 10 most sinful cities.

It’s a choice to engage in these sinful activities, it’s also your choice to avoid them altogether if you would prefer.

Get our free mobile app

Houston’s Vice Where Did It Rank?

Here is a look at the most sinful cities with Texas having cities that landed #9 and #2 on this list.

Texas Has Two of the Most Sinful Cities in the United States Here is a look at the 13 most sinful cities in the country, including two being here in the great state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins