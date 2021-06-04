Walmart Announces it Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

East Texans hoping to save on Christmas shopping this year will have to look outside of in-store shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving Day. In a pretty shocking, although appreciated, announcement today the world's largest retailer revealed that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

In recent years Walmart has opened on Thanksgiving Day, with their big Black Friday doorbuster sale beginning Thursday evening. While most businesses will likely keep that newer tradition alive, fighting to get your Christmas dollars first, for the second Thanksgiving in a row Walmart says it will not be opening it's doors.

And the reason? As a thank you and way to give back to their employees who have been working so hard during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

The retail giant confirmed that stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24, however information about store hours for Friday, Nov. 26, will be announced at a later date.

With a dramatic increase in online shopping the past several years, as Americans have chosen to do their shopping from home instead of traveling to stores, Walmart is likely betting that they'll be able to cover the one-day shutdown with internet sales.