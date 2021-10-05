Walmart Revealed the Annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List for 2021
The holidays are coming up fast and Walmart has their top-rated list of toys now available.
Now that we are officially in October, the rest of the year is going to fly by. That means that the Christmas shopping season is starting up. As always, we will see super hot and hard-to-find items that are in demand. I still remember how terrifying it was to be out shopping on Black Friday with my family during the Tickle Me Elmo craze of 1996.
Thankfully, things have seemed to ease up in the stores on Black Friday thanks to shopping on the internet. However, that doesn't mean that some items will be easy to find. Honestly, it is still hard to get your hands on a PS5, which was one of the big items last year.
This week, Walmart dropped their annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List for this year. If you want to know that will probably be in demand this year, check out the categories and toys below. I'll list a few from each category.
Awakening Imagination (toys to inspire kids to use their imagination)
- 1:10 RC Hot Wheels Rhimomite
- Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset
- Batman RC All-Terrain Vehicle
Edutainment Expression (toys to bridge the gap between learning and play)
- Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel
- Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Learning Bot
- Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory
Fresh Air Fun (toys to encourage kids to go outside)
- 12V Jeep Gladiator Children's Ride On
- Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-In Pump
- HALO Supreme Big Wheel Scooter
Not-So-Pretend Pets (Interactive toy pets)
- furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Fish Tank
- Magic Mixies Cauldron
On-Screen and Streaming Favorites (Popular TV and movie character toys)
- Disney's Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu
- Jurassic World Stomp N' Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle
Timeless Toys (classic toys with a twist)
- Baby Alive Lulu Achoo
- Barbie Blonde and Black Hair Styling Head Tie-dye
- Flybar 6V Bumper Car
To see the complete list, click here.
Source: Walmart
