What if I told you that it was the greatest cover in the history of backyard BBQ concerts? Thank you, internet.

Back in 2008 Cody Jinks was hanging out on Big Jason's patio decked out in camo cargo shorts and Chuck Taylors, singing the Radney Foster penned "Kiss Me in the Dark." A song that was most famously sung by Randy Rogers Band, and it was fantastic.

Gotta love the comments on the video too: years ago, "Yes! u should be FAMOUS. You have the wonderful tune to your voice. Fantastic job." Emily was right. She still is. Hope you enjoy like we and Emily did.

Meanwhile Jinks is racking up Gold and Platinum singles. Earlier this year the RIAA confirmed that “Loud and Heavy” from his 2015 album Adobe Sessions had been Certified Platinum, and that “Hippies and Cowboys” from his 2010 Less Wise album was Certified Gold.

Over the summer Jinks also confirmed several new projects including a finished Live at Red Rocks record, a double-live album, and a now launched Jinksy podcast called “A Couple In.” If that's not enough for you, he's also got a Christmas album coming, and teased us all with a "rock" album.

