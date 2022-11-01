Get our free mobile app

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.

Take for instance this dashcam video that was caught at an intersection in Arlington, Texas. A driver runs a red light and plows right into an innocent truck and narrowly misses another car that both had the right of way.

After watching the video several times, this appears to be more of an inattentive driver rather than someone intentionally running a red light. Either way - intentional or not - a horrific wreck occurs because of distracted driving and red light running.

The driver of the red truck is apparently distracted by something and judging from their initial reaction in the video, the driver of the red truck realizes at the last minute that they're about to be in an accident and seems to swerve left a bit, but it was too late, they were already on a collision course with the unsuspecting black truck and narrowly misses a sedan that appeared to be turning left too.

This goes to show that you have to be paying attention when behind the wheel. Driving is a privilege, not a right. You are driving a two-ton weapon, treat it with respect. Put down your phone, pay attention to the road, and stop at red lights.

