Cody Jinks fans, it is time to get hyped. Today Jinksy hit us with another exciting Facebook Live with a super special edition of "Jinks Here," announcing that he is at Sonic Ranch, and that he and the boys will begin recording the new album TODAY.

Widely known for these "Jinks Here" live videos of his, Jinks has always been open with fans and one of the best at keeping everyone updated with what's going on with his music and projects.

And the projects have been a-plenty.

Last summer, we found out just how busy Jinks had been during the lockdown. We got the initial Red Rocks Live album, that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” and a Christmas album.

Not to be outdone by his works in 2020, a couple of Cody Jinks' songs were recognized earning Gold and Platinum certification by the RIAA, "Cowboys and Hippies," and "Loud and Heavy," respectively.

In February of this year MusicRow Magazine named the Texan as their Independent Artist of The Year. "Earning 31,463 spins on the MusicRow Country Breakout Radio Chart landed Jinks the Independent Artist of the Year at the Country Breakout Awards." Indeed it should.

Get our free mobile app

Up next? That new album. We're ready.

Now you need to download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app, available on IOS here or ANDROID here. Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download, we gotta great episode with Cody JInks. You can give it a go on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and anywhere that fine podcasts can be found.