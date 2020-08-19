Watch Out For This Email Scam Regarding “Stimulus Checks”

Unfortunately, with everything else going on in the world today we also have to be on the lookout for scams. I've already talked about several, but a friend of mine tipped me off to this one earlier today.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The scam preys on those who may be feeling some of the financial insecurities facing many in our country. The email claims that you could be entitled to a stimulus check and that you need to fill out a form in order to be considered for approval.

Shannon Lewis

Here are the red flags:

The "from" email address. It comes from "noreply@stimulus-funds.com." Stimulus checks are handled by the IRS. That includes direct deposits, checks, and debit cards. Also, the website you should visit for info on your payment is irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. That's the only website.

The IRS won't contact you by email, or phone/text message; or social media for that matter.

Technically, stimulus checks aren't referred to as stimulus checks. They are referred to as Economic Impact Payments, or just as Payments by the IRS.

If you've already received your payment, you're done. There isn't a second payment yet. The Senate is adjourned, and the House recently came back just to address the USPS; nothing has been done legislatively to send out a second payment. We know this by paying attention to the news, or by just doing a Google search for the status of any second payments.

The big blue button that says "Coronavirus Stimulus Form" is suspicious looking because it just isn't something you see in any official email. It looks like a remnant from the internet in 1998.

Notice the subtle grab for your banking info below the big blue button. This is the scary part. If you follow that link to the website the scammer has set up and enter your banking info; you're going to have a bad time.

As always, be careful with your information. If you have any questions, you can use this website to pretty find out anything you need to know before making a decision or handing out your personal info.