Watch RARE Patrick Mahomes HS Highlights, He’s Been Great

It's safe to say that most East Texans are proud Dallas Cowboys fans, but we can't help but root for fellow East Texan and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes.

After a great game of football in Week 1, Mahomes and The Chiefs continue their march toward a three-peat advancing to 1-0.

Last February, Super Bowl LVII matched the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs against the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs won 25-22.

Mahomes, a graduate of Whitehouse High School took home Super Bowl MVP honors, his third time, after leading the Chiefs to a win against the 49ers.

And of course, in college, he was setting records at Texas Tech. Here's an excerpt from his scouting report at Walter Football:

As a passer, Mahomes can make all the throws that the NFL requires. He has a powerful arm to throw some bullets to the far sideline from across the field. Throwing the deep out is no problem for Mahomes. He can loft the ball deep down the field with a flick of the wrist and rifle fastballs that beat coverage. To further illustrate his arm strength, he sits at a 93 MPH fastball as a baseball pitcher. Mahomes is an accurate passer in the short to intermediate part of the field. He can make some well-placed passes into tight windows to beat quality coverage from the defense.

But before the half-a-billion dollar contracts, the awards, and commercials for State Farm and Head & Shoulders, the East Texan was turning heads on the high school football field here in East Texas.

Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Franchises in '24 The NFL season kicks off Thursday (Sept. 5th) and when it does, the most valuable franchise will be worth over $10 billion for the first time in history.