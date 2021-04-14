Well, there's a reason they're called CHEER leaders, after all! After watching this routine, I'm ready to attempt something EPIC. The sports teams at TVCC are fortunate to have such an incredible squad supporting them.

But let us be clear--cheerleading is an epic sport in itself. The incredible flexibility, strength, rhythm, and endurance required to undertake such stunning performances is breathtaking to behold. And as you'll hear when you watch this video, the TVCC Cheerleaders have their very own, very vocal cheerleaders, too! Heck, I was cheering for them sitting here watching the routine at my computer.

An outstanding performance from this team last Thursday at the National Cheerleading Association College National Championships in Daytona, Florida.

And the judges clearly thought so, too.

Get our free mobile app

Congratulations to the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinal Cheerleaders who've brought home their 12th national cheerleading championship title! They've previously won the championship title in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017--and now, 2021.

Trinity Valley's Head Cheer Coach Javontae Johnson said it time they brought the championship title back to The Valley.

"This meant so much for the team and the school," Johnson added.

I can imagine it's even more of an exciting win considering they'd been behind by 2.3166 points following a pre-lim round. But they rallied in the finals, finishing with a score of 98.9667, which put them in the lead, in front of the now quite famous Navarro College Cheer Team.

Perhaps this means we'll be seeing a Netflix documentary in the works for the Trinity Valley Community College Cheerleaders? We shall see.

Congrats TVCC Cheerleaders. Spectacular performance.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America