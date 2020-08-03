Watching The Twilight Zone on Netflix is a Joy

It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.

That is one of the most famous intros in the history of television. Those words spoken by Rod Sterling were the introduction to a story of mystery, intrigue and superstition. That intro is from season one. It would change slightly, but with the same message, for each of the following seasons.

Sure, today's modern effects and gore are what most want with a horror story. But with The Twilight Zone, we got a story that we would have in our weirdest of dreams. These strange tails wouldn't necessarily scare us but they would open our imaginations to what could happen.

For example, in what is considered the most famous Twilight Zone episode, William Shatner is a man who has just been released from a mental hospital after a breakdown. Mid-flight, he peeks out the window and notices a "man" on the wing of the plane. He tries to tell others, but the creature disappears every time he points it out to someone.

No gore, no over the top special effects, just a simple story of a man trying to prove he's not crazy. The real scare happens when you're thinking of this episode, go to sleep and your mind begins to play this event out in a nightmarish fashion.

If you're in the mood for a spooky good time, pull up The Twilight Zone on Netflix and check out all of it's black and white goodness.