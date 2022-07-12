We Have Lunch Waiting For You At Newk’s Eatery – Enter To Win Now

Get our free mobile app

With rising prices all around us - gas, groceries, eating out, clothing - our bank accounts could use a break. If you feel that your bank account could use a break the next time you go out to eat, interact with us to win lunch at Newk's Eatery in Tyler or Longview.

Newk's Eatery has sandwiches, salads, pizza, macaroni, soup and desserts. You can create a combination that will make to perfect meal for you when you 'pick a pair'. Interact now and get yourself qualified to win a free lunch.

The gift card is valued at $25.00. Winner winner will be contacted on Monday, August 1st, and must be from the Tyler-Longview listening area there will be one winner for this contest.

