There are more billionaires in the world than ever before. In fact, Elon Musk is forecasted to become the world's first trillionaire as early as 2027. According to Forbes, there are now a total of 2,781 billionaires, and one Texas city has more than its fair share of them residing there.

In the United States alone, there are 756 billionaires living in 42 of the 50 states. Broken down to only billionaires in Texas, the total would be 73, according to World Population Review.

The Richest City in Texas: Houston, TX

That's a lot of billionaires. You know, it doesn't seem that long ago that being a millionaire was a big deal. Yeah, not so much anymore. So, where do most of the millionaires and billionaires live in Texas?

The answer to that question is Houston. Twenty billionaires currently reside in H-Town, according to Visual Capitalist. In addition to that, Houston is also home to 98,500 millionaires.

Is that surprising to anyone? Dallas and its suburbs have a lot of rich people, and with the technology boom in Austin, you might've thought that the capital of Texas might be home to the most. But that may be because it's where Elon Musk lives, and he is, of course, the richest person in the world.

When it comes to overall ranking, Houston has the 15th most wealthy people in the world. When compared only to the U.S., Houston comes in fifth place. If you're curious, here are the top five cities in the U.S. with the biggest consolidation of wealth:

5. Houston: 20 billionaires; 98,500 millionaires.

4. Chicago: 24 billionaires; 124,000 millionaires.

3. California - Los Angeles: 42 billionaires; 205,400 millionaires.

2. California - The Bay Area: 63 billionaires; 285,000 millionaires.

1. New York City (#1 globally): 58 billionaires; 340,000 millionaires.