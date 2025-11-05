(Lindale, Texas) - Student athletes across East Texas are ready for another weekend of football under the lights. For many of these teams, the games are important simply because of their playoff implications. For parents of these students, they want to root on their child on the field.

No matter which team you're cheering for, you'll cheer for all the players on the field. You know how hard these students work to get to this moment. Be respectful of the students and coaches on the field.

Week 11 High School Football Schedule in East Texas

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. The Eagles won a defensive game against Pine Tree last Friday night. They're in Henderson this Friday night for another tough matchup.

GO EAGLES!

In East Texas, Maxpreps has my Lindale Eagles ranked at number 3 behind Kilgore at number 2 and Longview at Number 1. The rest of the Top 5 is Lufkin at number 4 and Tyler Legacy at number 5. This weekend, there are a lot of big games as these teams get ready to enter the playoffs.

READ MORE: Parts of Iconic Tyler Theatre to be Auctioned Off Supporting Bethesda Health Clinic

READ MORE: A Viral TikTok Video Shows How Weird Texas Weather Truly is

Get our free mobile app

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

4A

Kilgore at Mabank

Carthage at Brownsboro

3A

Buna at Orangefield

Hardin at Kirbyville

2A

Garrison at Joaquin

Friday Night

6A

Royse City at Longview

5A

Tyler High at Red Oak

Galveston Ball at Lufkin

Hallsville at Mount Pleasant

Whitehouse at Marshall

Nacogdoches at Texas High

4A

Sulphur Springs at Frisco Panther Creek

Lindale at Henderson

Palestine at Pine Tree

Livingston at Vidor

Sunnyvale at Canton

Ferris at Wills Point

North Lamar at Gilmer

Spring Hill at Pittsburg

Pleasant Grove at Van

Bullard at Athens

Center at Rusk

Cleveland Tarkington at Jasper

3A

Mount Vernon at Commerce

Rains at Mineola

Winnsboro at Malakoff

White Oak at Gladewater

Sabine at Liberty-Eylau

Jefferson at Tatum

Crockett at Fairfield

Teague at Diboll

Westwood at Huntington

Lone Oak at Edgewood

Prairiland at Harmony

Quitman at Grand Saline

Daingerfield at New Boston

Hughes Springs at Redwater

West Rusk at Arp

Troup at Buffalo

New Diana at Elkhart

Woodville at Kountze

New Waverly at Trinity

2A

Cayuga at Frankston

Cross Roads at Corsicana Mildred

Carlisle at Kerens

Quinlan Boles at Alba-Golden

Como-Pickton at Rivercrest

Paul Pewitt at Honey Grove

Beckville at Ore City

Big Sandy at Union Grove

Harleton at Elysian Fields

Waskom at Hakwins

Shelbyville at Hemphill

San Augustine at Timpson

Corrigan-Camden at Centerville

Groveton at Jewett Leon

Celeste at Cumby

Maud at Linden-Kildare

Alto at Mount Enterprise

Overton at Cushing

Lovelady at Grapeland

Colmesneil at West Hardin

1A

Leverett’s Chapel at Campbell

Saint Jo at Union Hill

Apple Springs at Burkeville

Chester at High Island

Oakwood at Trinidad

TAPPS

Brook Hill at Austin Brentwood Christian

Dallas Bishop Dunne at Tyler Grace

All Saints at Dallas Christian School

McKinney Christian at Bishop Gorman

Longview Christian Heritage at Sherman Texoma Christian

Play 11 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs with Big Jackpots to Win (Accurate as of November 4, 2025) There are some new Texas Lottery scratch offs to seek out this month. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media