A Complete Week 11 East Texas High School Football Schedule

(Lindale, Texas) - Student athletes across East Texas are ready for another weekend of football under the lights. For many of these teams, the games are important simply because of their playoff implications. For parents of these students, they want to root on their child on the field.

No matter which team you're cheering for, you'll cheer for all the players on the field. You know how hard these students work to get to this moment. Be respectful of the students and coaches on the field.

Week 11 High School Football Schedule in East Texas

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. The Eagles won a defensive game against Pine Tree last Friday night. They're in Henderson this Friday night for another tough matchup.

GO EAGLES!

In East Texas, Maxpreps has my Lindale Eagles ranked at number 3 behind Kilgore at number 2 and Longview at Number 1. The rest of the Top 5 is Lufkin at number 4 and Tyler Legacy at number 5. This weekend, there are a lot of big games as these teams get ready to enter the playoffs.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

4A

Kilgore at Mabank
Carthage at Brownsboro

3A

Buna at Orangefield
Hardin at Kirbyville

2A

Garrison at Joaquin

Friday Night

6A

Royse City at Longview

5A

Tyler High at Red Oak
Galveston Ball at Lufkin
Hallsville at Mount Pleasant
Whitehouse at Marshall
Nacogdoches at Texas High

4A

Sulphur Springs at Frisco Panther Creek
Lindale at Henderson
Palestine at Pine Tree
Livingston at Vidor
Sunnyvale at Canton
Ferris at Wills Point
North Lamar at Gilmer
Spring Hill at Pittsburg
Pleasant Grove at Van
Bullard at Athens
Center at Rusk
Cleveland Tarkington at Jasper

3A

Mount Vernon at Commerce
Rains at Mineola
Winnsboro at Malakoff
White Oak at Gladewater
Sabine at Liberty-Eylau
Jefferson at Tatum
Crockett at Fairfield
Teague at Diboll
Westwood at Huntington
Lone Oak at Edgewood
Prairiland at Harmony
Quitman at Grand Saline
Daingerfield at New Boston
Hughes Springs at Redwater
West Rusk at Arp
Troup at Buffalo
New Diana at Elkhart
Woodville at Kountze
New Waverly at Trinity

2A

Cayuga at Frankston
Cross Roads at Corsicana Mildred
Carlisle at Kerens
Quinlan Boles at Alba-Golden
Como-Pickton at Rivercrest
Paul Pewitt at Honey Grove
Beckville at Ore City
Big Sandy at Union Grove
Harleton at Elysian Fields
Waskom at Hakwins
Shelbyville at Hemphill
San Augustine at Timpson
Corrigan-Camden at Centerville
Groveton at Jewett Leon
Celeste at Cumby
Maud at Linden-Kildare
Alto at Mount Enterprise
Overton at Cushing
Lovelady at Grapeland
Colmesneil at West Hardin

1A

Leverett’s Chapel at Campbell
Saint Jo at Union Hill
Apple Springs at Burkeville
Chester at High Island
Oakwood at Trinidad

TAPPS

Brook Hill at Austin Brentwood Christian
Dallas Bishop Dunne at Tyler Grace
All Saints at Dallas Christian School
McKinney Christian at Bishop Gorman
Longview Christian Heritage at Sherman Texoma Christian

