Fair season is in full swing across Texas and throughout East Texas. The East Texas State Fair in Tyler has a new location that will allow the 108 year old fair to really spread its wings over the coming years. In Dallas, the State Fair of Texas kicks off on September 27. There you will be able to enjoy a plethora of rides, exhibits, games and lots and lots of delicious and very creative foods. One staple of the fair will be back this year, Fletcher's Corny Dogs. They have teamed up with a local brewery to bring a weird beer that will pair perfectly with that corn dog.

Fletcher's Corny Dogs

Neil and Carl Fletcher opened Fletcher's Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas in 1942. The idea came from a baker who served hot dogs baked in cornmeal. Problem was it took a long time for them to cook. The brothers thought that by frying it, the cook time would be much faster. They created the batter to dip the hot dog wiener in and worked on perfecting it over the next 12 years. To this day, that recipe remains a secret.

Over the years, the Fletcher family has gotten more creative with their corn dogs. There's the Jalapeno and Cheese Corny Dog, The Bird Dog, the Veggie Dog, Cheezy Pup, Make Mine Texan and the Dallas Hot Bird Dog.

Martin House Brewing

Martin House Brewing is located in Fort Worth serving a variety of craft beers. Some of their more unusual drinks include Best Maid Sour Pickle, an Elf (the movie starring Will Ferrell) themed beer and a hot dog flavored seltzer. In 2023, Martin House Brewing teamed up with Fletcher's Corny Dogs to create Fletcher's Mustard Beer. For this year's State Fair of Texas, you will be able to get one of those beers to enjoy with your corn dog.

I'll be honest, I kinda want to try the two together. I haven't been to the State Fair of Texas in several years. I think this year would be a great time to head to Dallas to experience the fair and try this mustard beer and corn dog. If you like weird food combinations, you should too.

