One of Texas’ Largest Banks Is Now Closing Down Branches Statewide
Unfortunately, it looks as if many Texans will soon be looking for a new bank. One of the nation's largest banks has confirmed it will be closing down more branches.
- Total Branches: Wells Fargo has 323 branches in Texas.
- National Ranking: Wells Fargo is the second-largest bank in the US by number of branches, with 4,349 branches nationwide, behind JPMorgan Chase.
- Recent Closures: Wells Fargo has closed more than 20 branches in 2025 and plans to close 32 more.
Wells Fargo, the second-largest bank by sheer number of branches and the fourth-largest bank overall in the United States, has announced that it will close down more branches, according to The Street.
The bank currently manages approximately $1.7 trillion in assets, operating over 4,000 branches in 36 states.
The ability to deposit and withdraw funds without using a branch teller, borrow money, and pay interest on loans via bank websites and apps has led many banks to merge, go under, or close once popular branches. The Street.
For now, there will only be seven branches closing down, per documents filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The Wells Fargo branches that are closing in Texas:
- 321 University Drive, College Station
- 5809 E. Lovers Lane, Dallas
- 6333 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
- 2611 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
- 221 N. Kansas Street, El Paso
- 25100 F.M. 2100, Huffman
- 1930 North Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
Customers at these locations will soon have to move exclusively to online banking or find a new bank.
