One of Texas’ Largest Banks Is Now Closing Down Branches Statewide

Unfortunately, it looks as if many Texans will soon be looking for a new bank. One of the nation's largest banks has confirmed it will be closing down more branches.

So far in 2025, Wells Fargo has closed down over twenty branches around the country, and Texas branches are now on the chopping block. As of this March, Wells Fargo has 323 branches in Texas, b ut that number will soon shrink.

National Ranking: Wells Fargo is the second-largest bank in the US by number of branches, with 4,349 branches nationwide, behind JPMorgan Chase.

Recent Closures: Wells Fargo has closed more than 20 branches in 2025 and plans to close 32 more.

Wells Fargo, the second-largest bank by sheer number of branches and the fourth-largest bank overall in the United States, has announced that it will close down more branches, according to The Street.

The bank currently manages approximately $1.7 trillion in assets, operating over 4,000 branches in 36 states.

The ability to deposit and withdraw funds without using a branch teller, borrow money, and pay interest on loans via bank websites and apps has led many banks to merge, go under, or close once popular branches. The Street.

For now, there will only be seven branches closing down, per documents filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Wells Fargo branches that are closing in Texas:

321 University Drive, College Station

5809 E. Lovers Lane, Dallas

6333 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

2611 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

221 N. Kansas Street, El Paso

25100 F.M. 2100, Huffman

1930 North Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

Customers at these locations will soon have to move exclusively to online banking or find a new bank.