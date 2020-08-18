What Will Your Homemade Halloween Costume Be?

We already know that both of the Spirit Halloween Stores in Bossier and Shreveport are going to be booming with business. If you want to look a 10 for a socially distanced Halloween party, you either shop on Amazon or you go to Spirit. However, I have no shame, I am that person that does not hesitate to make something at home and I hope that everyone at the party knows what I am shooting for.

Thinkstock

Halloween will look very different this year. Will we opt for drive-by trick or treating? Will every single Halloween party look like a party where only 10% of the people invited showed up? With so many of us being hesitant of Halloween festivities this year I imagine we may be hesitant to spend $60 for something you will only be able to wear to a neighbors Halloween party and only a handful of people will see. Is it worth it to spend the money on a Halloween costume or are you better off just finding random things around the house to make an epic costume?

Have you ever pulled off a genius or hilarious Halloween costume that cost you little to nothing? We want to know all about your genius Halloween costume hacks.