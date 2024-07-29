Whataburger has been around in Texas for 70 plus years. Over the last five years, Whataburger has gained a plethora of new fans with their expansion to other parts of the country. A couple of years ago, National Whataburger Day was established to celebrate the creation of the burger chain by Harmon Dodson on August 8 of 1950. This year, Whataburger will celebrate its 74th birthday with a fun freebie for those who have the app.

National Whataburger Day

Harmon Dodson opened the first Whataburger August 8, 1950 in Corpus Christi. Since that time, Whataburger spread across Texas then into the other southern states then began an expansion across the rest of the country. Their combination of great tasting breakfast items and burgers available 24 hours a day has kept the popularity of the Texas born and bred burger joint a favorite for millions of fans. To celebrate Whataburger's birthday last year, they decided to create their own day to celebrate, National Whataburger Day.

Birthday Shake Whataburger Birthday Shake - Whataburger loading...

This year, Whataburger turns 74 and is using August 8 to offer fans with the app a free treat, an orange birthday cake shake. This shake has the classic vanilla shake as its base but colored orange with whipped cream and orange sprinkles on top. As long as you have the app, you can get it for free, if not, it will be available for purchase while supplies last after August 8.

Whataburger Helping Teachers

Whataburger is also using its birthday celebration to help teachers. They will be fulfilling $74,000 worth of teacher supply wish lists. If you know a teacher that could use some help through this, follow Whataburger on X and watch for a post on there on how to nominate a teacher (stories.whataburger.com).

Get ready for a fun birthday celebration from Whataburger on August 8.

READ MORE: The Newest and Sneakiest Way Thieves are Stealing Your Money

READ MORE: An Invasive Animal is Destroying Padre and Sea Turtles

Don't Name Your Kid These Unspellable and Unpronounceable Trendy Baby Names in Texas You can name your baby whatever you want. But please, do not name your kids these unspellable and unpronounceable names. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com

Know What These Flag Colors Mean Before Heading to a Texas Beach When visiting a beach this summer, you'll notice some different colored flags at a guard station or on the beach. Here's what those colors mean. Gallery Credit: Canva