(Longview, Texas) - Whataburger is good any time of the day. Breakfast Bowl in the morning, Whatawings for lunch, a Whataburger with cheese and bacon for dinner. There's enough variety to keep your belly happy.

In my younger days, grabbing a burger or some chicken strips after a night with friends was so good. Yeah, there were other options to grab a late night bite, but Whataburger was always the top choice. Which is why it makes sense that a new report shows Whataburger as the top late night choice.

Finding the Best Late Night Fast Food

The website brobible.com set out to find the best late night fast food options in the country. There doesn't appear to be any metrics for this ranking, just the author's personal opinion. Which is fine because, at least for me, I agree with list.

I would have preferred to have some stats to back up how the author got this ranking. Value would have been good. If it's light on the wallet, that would certainly make it good. Maybe convenience of dining inside or just having to go through a drive-thru. No matter, it's a good list.

Get our free mobile app

Whataburger High Rank

Whataburger came in as the number one late night stop for a meal on this list (mysanantonio.com). The author gushed over the Whataburger, bacon, egg and cheese taquito and how Whataburger ketchup is the cherry on top. The author holds Whataburger in high regard.

Coming in at number two on the list is Steak n Shake followed by In-N-out Burger at number three. Surprisingly, Waffle House was at number seven, probably because of the fighters behind the griddle. Texas based Taco Cabana came in at number nine.

Here's the Full Ranking:

Whataburger Steak N Shake In-N-Out Burger Jack In The Box Taco Bell White Castle Waffle House McDonald's Taco Cabana Sonic Del Taco Wawa Wendy's Guthrie's Carl's Jr. / Hardee's

READ MORE: Ghost Letter Vehicles are Now Patrolling the Highways and Streets of East Texas

READ MORE: Watch How Seriously This Dude Takes "Don't Mess With Texas" with Some Sooners

The Top 15 Foods Vying for a Trophy at the 2025 State Fair of Texas The State Fair of Texas has some of the most unique foods you'll find at any fair. These 15 finalists prove how creative the concessionaires are. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media